Regarding the Aug. 28 Sports article “PGA Tour takes steps to combat LIV threat”:
And if that weren’t enough, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced the formation of TGL, a high-tech new golf league in partnership with — get this — the PGA Tour. TGL will showcase team matches involving 18 tour players in exhibition matches that pair advanced technology with live action, all in a custom-built venue. Lest anyone forget, it was only this past June when, speaking with CBS’s Jim Nantz, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan derided the LIV tour as a “series of exhibition matches against the same people.”
PGA Tour players should be cheering their colleagues who have migrated to LIV Golf and thanking Greg Norman for his efforts. The PGA Tour, whatever it looks like in five years, has been radically transformed by LIV Golf, likely for the better.
Paul Rankin, Annapolis