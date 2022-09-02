Like the price of GameStop shares in early 2021, the value of a PGA Tour card has just gone through the roof. And it’s all because of those supposedly dreadful folks at LIV Golf.

Despite all the wailing and gnashing of teeth from the likes of Thomas Friedman, who called LIV “a classic case of idiotic ‘sportswashing’ by the Saudis, with help from some soulless professional golfers,” and the estimable Sally Jenkins, who called LIV players “dealbreakers who do exactly as they please for profit,” it took the PGA Tour only a few months to find millions of extra cash in the drawer to expand massively tournament purses and announce a major overhaul of the tour schedule designed to retain elite players.