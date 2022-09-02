For the past several years in my Port Jefferson community on Long Island, village officials have attempted to convert basketball courts on a part-time, shared basis into pickleball courts. These public courts are used by people representing various cultures and generations, including individuals and families.

I was concerned by what was left out of Katrina vanden Heuvel’s Aug. 31 op-ed, “ Pickleball is more than just a silly fad .” She mentioned that the social aspect is a positive factor. But there’s a divisive and exclusionary side occurring in communities all over the country.

With much persistence, and by attending village meetings, I was able to convince village officials of the effect this would have on the many people who use this facility. An agreement was worked out, limiting pickleball usage on the basketball courts. Unfortunately, in many communities this new and fast-growing sport has disenfranchised many. That’s not what the country needs.