The National Park Service says in its 2022 proposed Upper Beach Drive management plan that it is concerned about the proliferation of unofficial trails in Rock Creek Park. These trails can damage the wildlife habitat. However, the Park Service has an inadequate strategy for the problem.
The Park Service’s proposed strategy to reduce the unofficial trails by reintroducing commuter traffic on Beach Drive for nine months a year makes no sense. Sending tens of thousands of vehicles up and down the Rock Creek Valley weekly makes no sense.
Eric E. Sterling, Chevy Chase