The National Park Service says in its 2022 proposed Upper Beach Drive management plan that it is concerned about the proliferation of unofficial trails in Rock Creek Park. These trails can damage the wildlife habitat. However, the Park Service has an inadequate strategy for the problem.

Throughout the park there is inadequate signage that distinguishes official trails from unofficial ones. One big cause of unofficial trails is people looking to respond to “the call of nature” in the woods because of insufficient portable toilets and inadequate signs pointing to existing facilities.