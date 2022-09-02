The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A plan to protect Rock Creek Park makes no sense

September 2, 2022 at 1:57 p.m. EDT
The Juniper Trailhead on Aug. 14 in Rock Creek Park. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)
Comment

The National Park Service says in its 2022 proposed Upper Beach Drive management plan that it is concerned about the proliferation of unofficial trails in Rock Creek Park. These trails can damage the wildlife habitat. However, the Park Service has an inadequate strategy for the problem.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Throughout the park there is inadequate signage that distinguishes official trails from unofficial ones. One big cause of unofficial trails is people looking to respond to “the call of nature” in the woods because of insufficient portable toilets and inadequate signs pointing to existing facilities.

The Park Service’s proposed strategy to reduce the unofficial trails by reintroducing commuter traffic on Beach Drive for nine months a year makes no sense. Sending tens of thousands of vehicles up and down the Rock Creek Valley weekly makes no sense.

Eric E. Sterling, Chevy Chase

Loading...