Yanet Amanuel is public policy director of the ACLU of Maryland. Every time there is an opportunity to give the community control of the police, Maryland Democrats at every level who say they support police accountability squander it by backing amendments pushed by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Community oversight of law enforcement is the most effective way to deter negative police behavior and the dehumanization of Black and Brown people, because it gives the community the power to hold accountable those who harm its members. Because the likelihood of getting caught deters crime and misconduct, it is painfully evident in Maryland and nationwide that police cannot police themselves. But again and again, we see that those who claim to want change instead reassert the dangerous, ineffective approach of deferring to the police.

In 2021, Democratic leaders in the Maryland House and Senate pledged to repeal the infamous Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights (LEOBR) and give the community a more significant role in police discipline. However, the bill to replace the LEOBR was watered down by amendments pushed by the FOP over the objections of community members, advocates and allied legislators. The amendments included requiring that internal police trial boards maintain final decision-making power and, worst of all, stripping external community oversight boards of the ability to conduct independent investigations, issue subpoenas and have final decision-making powers. Furthermore, the implementation of local Police Accountability Boards (PABs) in every county and Baltimore City, as mandated by the Maryland Police Accountability Act (MPAA) of 2021, further proves that police unions exert a great deal of power and influence over the new disciplinary process.

For example, although the new MPAA explicitly prohibits active police officers from serving on the Police Accountability Board, many local jurisdictions passed bills to allow or require former police officers to serve on the boards. Additionally, nearly every jurisdiction included bans preventing Marylanders who were formerly incarcerated and non-U.S. citizens from serving on the board. This approach intentionally exacerbates racial disparities because Black and Brown people are shamefully overrepresented in the criminal legal system. It also sends the message that some people are qualified to have a say in policing and others — ironically those most affected — are not. As a result, many Police Accountability Boards across the state will not represent communities routinely harassed and harmed by police misconduct. However, thanks to solid community organizing efforts, jurisdictions such as Prince George’s County and Baltimore City removed some of these provisions from those final bills.

Moreover, a community oversight board is only as strong as its authority to conduct independent investigations, which is why it matters that no PAB in the state has received investigatory powers. In fact, in Prince George’s County, one of only two jurisdictions in the state with an independent community oversight board, the new PAB is a big step backward for community control. The previous Citizens’ Complaints Oversight Panel (CCOP) was established in 1990 in response to a high-profile police killing. Then between 1990 and 2001, Prince George’s County police killed more citizens per officer than nearly any of the country’s 50 largest city and county law enforcement agencies, 84 percent of whom were Black. As a result of community outrage and organizing over the rampant police shootings, the CCOP was given subpoena powers and the authority to conduct concurrent and subsequent investigations into complaints in 2001. Unfortunately, the CCOP has been toothless because of underfunding, limitations with the now-repealed LEOBR and the fact that the county executive controlled CCOP membership.

Distrust in police is fueled by prevailing public opinion that police departments do not sufficiently hold officers accountable for misconduct. Many Prince Georgians feel the same way — and with good reason. The recent explosive Graham Report detailed how the Prince George’s County Police Department failed to conduct investigations or thoroughly investigate police misconduct claims — both internal complaints and complaints made by the public. In fact, internal affairs has never sustained a racial profiling complaint.

Yet, instead of getting police accountability right, the Prince George’s County Council opted to replace the CCOP with a Police Accountability Board that only monitors complaints. This move means that Prince George’s County will have a weaker system of police accountability than it did before the LEOBR repeal. This is a prime example of how local elected officials, including Democrats who will talk about the need for police accountability, actively work with the FOP to further undermine community control.

Furthermore, Maryland Democrats’ failure to establish proper community oversight and hold police accountable for misconduct significantly undermines their efforts to address public safety issues and protect the lives and quality of life of Black and Brown Marylanders. Lack of trust in the police means that community members, especially those from over-policed communities, are less likely to cooperate with the police in apprehending perpetrators of violence.

Our challenge is to finally overcome the overwhelming influence of police unions so that Black and Brown people are protected from police violence and communities are safer for everyone. Legislators must fully commit to centering community oversight in police accountability to make that positive vision a reality.

