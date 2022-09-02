Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I was sorry to learn that Margaret Sullivan has written her last column for The Post, “Good news, bad news and final takes” [Aug. 22, Style]. I’ve appreciated her insights over the years, even if I have also found her focus on former president Donald Trump less nuanced than I thought it should have been. Like others in the media about whom she wrote, Sullivan attributed the democracy-threatening ways of the Republican Party to Trump and his allies. But let’s remember that Trump didn’t come out of nowhere. Twenty years of lies by Republican leaders in the form of repeated claims intimating rampant voter fraud, mostly by Democrats, paved the way for “Stop the Steal.” Thirty years of Republicans learning to “speak like Newt,” vilifying Democrats as corrupt, unpatriotic, anti-family and anti-child, produced the Pizzagate conspiracy and false suggestions of pedophilia support during hearings for a Supreme Court nominee and made an angry minority feel justified in attacking Congress and attempting to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

When Sullivan wrote of her prescription to journalists for “more context,” I hope this is what she had in mind. Some of us are already practicing this: Heather Cox Richardson through her daily Substack posts, and we here at the American Leader.

History matters, and is very fertile ground for understanding today’s events.

George Linzer, Arlington

The writer is founder, editor and publisher of the American Leader.

I was sorry to read that columnist Margaret Sullivan has left The Post. I have religiously read her because she was the only columnist who took to task the sorry coverage of former president Donald Trump now and during his presidential campaign.

In months past, I wrote that there was more media coverage of Trump’s “rallies” and criticized former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, for not holding “news conferences” to provide answers to questions.

To quote Sullivan, “less live campaign coverage, more context and thoughtful framing, and more fearless straight talk” would have been better.

And please, stop using “Pinocchios” to describe questionable information from politicians or candidates. The term that should be used is just “lies.”

Angela Beltram, Catonsville, Md.

Thanks to Margaret Sullivan for her clear-thinking, experience-based Aug. 22 column. It will be my fact-based guidepost for reading and assessing all coverage, written and televised, of former president Donald Trump. Our precarious hold on the governing of America depends on truth and fact-based assessments. May we hear from her again as we proceed.

David McLain, Eastpoint, Fla.

She was a saint

I delighted in Sebastian Smee’s many interesting observations about “The Magdalen With the Smoking Flame” by Georges de La Tour at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) [“A masterful mash-up of sex, death, spirituality and Mary Magdalene,” Arts, Aug. 21]. As an abstract artist and docent at the National Gallery of Art, I enjoyed thinking about the similarities and differences between that work and the de La Tour in the National Gallery’s permanent collection.

The National Gallery’s Magdalene is heavily shadowed, sitting and surrounded by a dramatic tenebrism light, contemplating her life in side profile. In this work, the viewer must work a bit harder to discern the source of the flame, the item used to elevate the skull and figure out what is the object on the table she stares at so intently. The low-cut V-neck design of her off-white blouse contrasts nicely with the skull’s round form. The LACMA Magdalene’s blouse falls off her shoulders, forming a horizontal line across her chest that repeats those of the top edge of the candle container, books and other assorted objects stacked on the table.

To my eye, this de La Tour series of paintings is ever so modern and compositionally restrained from any prior depictions of Mary Magdalene. They undoubtedly presented a fresh, exciting style of Christian Baroque art.

My major curiosity in the piece Smee wrote about is the artistic decision by de La Tour to put a rope around Magdalene’s waist. Is there a symbolic message there? It brings to my mind the countless paintings in Western art showing rope used to torture or restrict Jesus in flagellation scenes.

Margaret A. “Nan” Morrison, Arlington

I greatly appreciate Sebastian Smee’s weekly Great Works In Focus columns. I am a long-serving docent at the National Gallery of Art. Smee’s columns add to my knowledge and understanding of art.

This focus on Georges de La Tour was especially interesting, but Smee overlooked another de La Tour work at the National Gallery: “The Repentant Magdalen,” (c. 1635-1640), painted in a similar vein to the Los Angeles work. I found Smee’s allusions to sexual yearning interesting but misguided in the context of de La Tour’s works.

De La Tour was painting in Lorraine, a region located in present-day France, in the early 17th century, which was part of the strong Catholic counterreaction to the Reformation that occurred just to the north. Lorraine became saturated with convents. As patron saint of contemplatives, Mary Magdalene was an appropriate subject and became an overwhelming favorite for painters in Catholic Europe. In Lorraine, special devotion to her was associated with the new order of Notre Dame du Refuge and the Augustinian order of the penitence of Magdalen. The symbols in the National Gallery and Los Angeles paintings have to do with various religious themes and not the sexual themes that Smee emphasized. In particular, the candle or light source is a symbol that Mary received the light and thus poured out the light — she was light-giver and enlightened with heavenly glory. De La Tour often used nocturnal settings for his devotional paintings, heightening the sense of contemplation. De La Tour was working in a time of religious conflict, especially as the Catholic Church strongly countered the emergence of Protestantism in Northern Europe. His symbolism was purely religious, not sexual.

Leonard L. Coburn, Washington

In his Aug. 21 review of a Mary Magdalene painting, “A masterful mash-up of sex, death, spirituality and Mary Magdalene,” Sebastian Smee labeled Mary Magdalene as a prostitute. Even the Catholic Church admits that the prostitute label was not correct.

Margaret Stroebe, Battle Ground, Wash.

Masterful mash-up, indeed!

The story of “The Magdalen With the Smoking Flame” could have been solely about art, about the depth of the pigmentation and masterful way the artist manipulated the realistic flame and the light it casts around the room. Instead, the writer chose to write about the subject, and right from the start he got it wrong. Former prostitute? For nearly 2,000 years, Mary Magdalene has been portrayed as a whore or an adulteress, never, ever as the disciple she really was. The most maligned character of any story, to some the greatest story ever told — and the female lead, of course, is a prostitute.

Caridad Gelineau, Fairfax

An unfortunate way to memorialize

I found the photo accompanying the Aug. 21 obituary for Betty Brown Casey, “Washington philanthropist preferred being behind the scenes,” an odd choice considering the Aug. 20 Style article, “Domingo’s days at the opera should conclude,” about opera singer Plácido Domingo being linked to allegations in Argentina of sex trafficking of minors. Do the editors read the newspaper?

Marjorie Krumholz, Arlington

A wonderful place to pay respects

I go through In Memoriam by each quarter, page by page, face by face. Not to find acquaintances, only to reflect; I feel a responsibility to do so. As I look at each face, I remember that each belonged to a living person. Most of the faces are smiling, reflective of happier times. But each face, smiling or not, projects a personality. Whether I read this personality rightly or wrongly, I feel a connection with every face. I reflect on the humanness of that individual and picture a conversation, or at least part of one. The young ones bring a sadness of a life ended too soon. Sometimes, there is regret that I wasn’t able to talk to a person. There are stories behind each face. And in some way a connection is made. I also appreciate the equality and simplicity with which everyone is treated in this publication. No biography, no praises, no judgments. We all go out the same.

Tom Walsh, Ruckersville, Va.

As far as names go, we needed Moore

Deluged as we are with news these days, many people (me included) have to skim some Post articles for quick updates, and thus might have to return to the beginning of the article to see who or what is being referred to.

Unfortunately, in the Aug. 19 Metro article “Hogan calls Cox, the Republican nominee for governor, mentally unstable,” readers are never meant to know who is the terrible monster that Maryland GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox agreed is part of the campaign “between freedom and a socialist-communist politics that has driven the people of this state to the ground.” I have reread the article twice line by line and I could find only this creature referred to as “Moore.” Anyone not familiar with Maryland politics would never guess it was Wes Moore, the state’s Democratic nominee for governor. Maybe better let us know who he is in case this dangerous man turns up in our backyard.

Marla Minnicino, Leesburg

Share the count

I was pleased to read the Aug. 25 Metro article “Elrich wins primary as recount concludes,” which I assumed would be the concluding article about the closely contested election for Montgomery County executive. It was informative to learn that incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich’s (D) margin of victory was 32 votes instead of the 35 votes reported after the first counting of the ballots.

However, I searched the entire article for the report on how many ballots were counted and could not find it anywhere. It seems to me that as citizens it is important to know the ballot count for each candidate, for both the original count and the recount, to help us evaluate the recount process. The question presents itself: Did the recount result in the exact same total number of ballots? And if not, why not? This is something I had expected The Post to examine for us. It’s not too late to do that.

Arthur C. Tanner, Bowie

This letter saved me hours on my commute

Though I enjoyed reading the Aug. 20 Where We Live article about Colonial Village in Northwest D.C., “A green hideaway at the tip of D.C.,” [Real Estate] I was baffled by The Post’s apparent failure to have done even a cursory fact-check of its content. I live in Shepherd Park, the adjoining community also mentioned in the article.

The article contained two glaring errors: downtown Silver Spring is not west of Colonial Village, as the article stated, and Takoma is not the closest Metro stop. The accompanying map even features a big Metro “M” for the Silver Spring station, just a stone’s throw from the northeast tip of Colonial Village. Of course, if you’re going west to get there, based on the first error, it would take a round-the-world trip to arrive at Silver Spring, so from that perspective, Takoma probably would be closer. Alternatively, maybe The Post could just hire a few proofreaders.

Ralph A. Blessing, Washington

The right terminology must have been lost at sea

The Aug. 21 news article “Drought unearths sunken Nazi warships, ‘Spanish Stonehenge’” referred to ships exposed in European waters because of the drought as “battleships.” A “battleship” is a particular type of warship, such as the Bismarck or the New Jersey. No ship of this type has been discovered in those waters.

Lynne Decker, Moneta, Va.

Nothing fictional about Anne Frank

I was dismayed and rather annoyed to see Anne Frank’s diary, both as originally published and in its more recent graphic form, referred to as a novel. The Aug. 22 news article “Anne Frank graphic novel, 40 more books pulled from Texas school district” repeatedly referred to the true account of Frank’s plight as a novel.

A novel is defined as “an invented prose narrative that is usually long and complex and deals especially with human experience through a usually connected sequence of events.” Note the word “invented.”

Novels are fiction. Frank’s story is most definitely not. In my 36 years of teaching high school English, I fought the good fight against the misappropriation of the term “novel,” but I never expected to see this error in The Post. Words matter. Books matter. Frank’s diary matters.

Francesca Winch, Silver Spring

More than just a stretch

Republicans are generating the “fears” described in the Aug. 21 news article “GOP sees fears of IRS overreach as winning issue” by lying to people about the purpose, intent and scope of the Internal Revenue Service funding. And the most this article was willing to say is that Republican members have “stretched the truth” about what the funding would do.

“Stretched the truth”? How can it be that The Post continues, after six years of increasingly hostile efforts by Republicans to destabilize this country and create an autocracy, to report on their efforts as if they are merely one side of a fair game of persuading voters, when that side is clearly and continually lying about everything? The headline of that article should have been, “GOP lying to voters about IRS funding.”

If the free press doesn’t use the freedom it has in this democratic society to actively and vigorously maintain that democracy, it surely will not have those freedoms for much longer. Please, stop equivocating and call it like it is!

Adam Bodner, Takoma Park

Sports should have included this coverage

I was very excited to open the Aug. 23 Health & Science section to see a photo of Rach McBride above the fold in “Endurance sports add nonbinary categories.” They are an amazing athlete, and it’s wonderful to read that they finally feel as though they have a place in certain races, thanks to the addition of a long-overdue nonbinary category.

Because the article introduced McBride as a professional triathlete, it should be pointed out that they also just won the professional women’s category at Ironman 70.3 Boulder. Though USA Triathlon just added a nonbinary category to its Age Group National Championships, clearly the rest of the sport is not yet as inclusive.

However, given that the inclusion of a nonbinary category is a positive trend within endurance sports and the reflection of a greater conversation within sports, in general, I couldn’t help but wonder why this article was in the Health & Science section instead of the Sports section. Seems to be the opposite of what this article is purporting to celebrate: inclusion.

Lauren Lipsey, Washington

No ‘Snows of Kilimanjaro’ to speak of

I was most intrigued to read that Tanzania is installing internet service on Mount Kilimanjaro, as reported in the Aug. 22 news article “Internet coverage hits snows of Kilimanjaro,” but the headline is out of date.

The iconic “Snows of Kilimanjaro” pretty much no longer exist. A Google Earth image of the peak, made in March 2019, shows almost no snow left. Thank you, climate change.

I climbed it (with friends) in 1967. On our climb, we hit snow below 18,000 feet, about 1,000 feet below the summit. The last 1,000 feet were on what skiers call “corn snow,” which is quite easy to walk on. Today the entire climb would be on rocks.

Richard Larkin, Vienna

A wild concept

The Aug. 21 Travel article “On your next animal adventure, prioritize wildlife welfare” caused me to do a double take.

I was delighted and amazed that this subject made its way into the Travel section. Most people experience animals in captivity, after they were taken from their natural environment and trained to perform for our entertainment. What a rare treat for those of us who are passionate about animal welfare to read of possible locations to experience wildlife without any intervention from humans.

Bravo for publishing this informative and enlightening article.

Bonnie Smith, Wheaton

Displaying only grassy lawns: Why?

I was pleased with the text of the Aug. 25 Style article “Lawns: Why?” but felt that the visuals totally missed the point.

The first image in the piece depicted a lawn that covered the entire space above the fold. Then, the second image was another full lawn with a family picnicking on it. The point of the piece was that we need to move away from landscapes that largely support no life, either for humans or wildlife. Surely, The Post could have found at least one image of a yard resplendent with native plants to support animals or garden landscapes with food for humans to back up that message. Sadly, anyone just looking at the pictures in this article was reminded that the American Dream is still covered in grass. Sigh.

Kasha Helget, Alexandria

