In a complicated case like that of Donald Trump’s pilfering of government documents, instead of learning everything all at once, we get information piecemeal. When the Justice Department makes a filing or the judge releases a document, the picture gets a little more focused. Every time, Trump’s defenders fervently hope this new development will demonstrate his innocence.

And every time, the opposite happens. The more we learn, the more guilty Trump looks.

In the latest news, a federal judge has released an inventory of the items the FBI found when it conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago last month. As we now know, despite his lawyers’ assurance that they had conducted a “diligent search” for all documents improperly in Trump’s possession, many were not located until the FBI arrived at Trump’s Florida resort bearing a search warrant.

This inventory shows that mixed in with news clippings and the occasional article of clothing were hundreds of government documents. Many had no classification markings, but many others did. Some of the latter were marked CONFIDENTIAL, others were marked SECRET, and some were labeled TOP SECRET. Here’s my count:

31 documents with CONFIDENTIAL classification markings.

54 documents with SECRET classification markings.

18 documents with TOP SECRET classification markings.

48 empty folders with “CLASSIFIED” banners.

14 empty folders marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.”

Those empty folders raise an obvious question. Unless you think Trump was just trying to save a few bucks by filching some unused office supplies (who among us … ), then what documents were in those folders? And what happened to them?

Some of these materials were recovered from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, while others were found in Trump’s office. As one of Trump’s own hapless lawyers recently said, “He has guests frequently there.” And there’s every reason to believe that foreign intelligence agencies have targeted Mar-a-Lago for intelligence gathering.

Trump’s defenders have yet to offer a plausible explanation of what Trump intended to do with these classified documents, which makes his intentions look anything but sinister. They have preposterously claimed Trump had a “standing order” to declassify everything he took with him, a claim for which there is zero evidence. The classification status is irrelevant as a legal question, anyway; the ex-president is not allowed to simply abscond with government documents, classified or not.

But as law professor Steve Vladeckpoints out, if the “standing order” story were true it would be worse. It would mean Trump was declassifying all kinds of documents willy-nilly, not because publicizing the information they contained would pose no national security threat, but because he didn’t want to bother handling them properly.

You can come up with any number of explanations for what Trump was up to. The most benign excuse might be that he just thought it would be cool to hang on to secret materials, perhaps to show them off to visitors he wanted to impress. Trump has compromised national security for that very reason before.

And copious reporting has shown that those who dealt with Trump — both his own political appointees and career staff — spent significant time and effort essentially protecting the national security interests of the United States from its own president. The New York Times has reported that intelligence officials recount creating separate documents for his briefings, with the most sensitive sourcing information removed, because they knew Trump didn’t take seriously the need to protect it.

Hovering behind this controversy is the frightening possibility that Trump could become president again. Just this Thursday he promised “full pardons with an apology to many” for Jan. 6 rioters. If he’s eager to pardon perpetrators of a violent insurrection against the American government, what else might he have in store? How would he treat sensitive national security information in a second term? The very thought ought to make you shudder.

One thing is almost certain: There’s still more to learn about what Trump snatched from the White House on his way out. We will hopefully find out what it all was, why he took it, and what he might have done with it.

And none of it is going to make him look good.

