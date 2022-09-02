There are no surprises in the long-awaited United Nations report on China’s brutal human rights violations in the region of Xinjiang. But its contents, and the circumstances around its release, should bring renewed attention to China’s persecution of the Uyghur people — and Beijing’s determination to cover it up.
Investigators also documented allegations of enforced disappearances, family separations and the targeting of Uyghurs abroad, and raised concerns about the apparent destruction of religious sites. Crucially, they found “credible indications of violations of reproductive rights,” including first-hand accounts of forced birth control and abortions.
These findings echo what many other institutions had already concluded. The United States rightly declared last year China’s repression of the Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang a genocide. Other organizations have also accused Beijing of crimes against humanity. But the United Nations’s imprimatur is significant, particularly because many advocates and survivors worried the report would never see the light of day.
In December, the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights Office said the report would be released in “a matter of a few weeks.” In May, after Ms. Bachelet embarked on a highly restricted visit to China, she released a tepid statement that invoked Beijing’s own rhetoric on Xinjiang. Her anodyne comments are all the more galling in light of the damning report, which was well underway. As recently as last week, Ms. Bachelet claimed her office had faced “tremendous pressure to publish or not to publish” it. She finally released the document on her very last day in office, alongside a 131-page rebuttal from China replete with propaganda and diversions.
Despite the delay, the report offers a strong, clear accounting of China’s violence and oppression against Uyghurs — and should be a call to action. It will need to be formally presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council, so member states can begin discussing next steps. The Biden administration, for its part, should vigorously enforce the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans products from Xinjiang unless companies can prove they were not manufactured with forced labor. It should also use its authority under the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act to impose sanctions on officials complicit in the persecution of Uyghurs. Meanwhile, all governments must move to protect whistleblowers and dissidents from reprisal by Chinese authorities.
Beijing cannot be allowed to continue committing atrocities with impunity. The U.N. report represents a small, overdue step toward accountability and justice. Now, it’s on the international community to follow through.
