It was disappointing that the Aug. 28 Metro article about the modernization of Dulles International Airport, “After 60 years, Dulles Airport is laying the groundwork for a makeover,” did not mention getting rid of the archaic, cumbersome and slow system used to transport arriving international travelers from the plane to customs control.

After a long flight, the passengers are packed like sardines into the “people movers,” which don’t move until they are full. Perhaps this was an innovative method when the airport was built, but, with the increased volume of travelers, it is now inefficient and should be eliminated as it was for the domestic travelers.

Alvaro A. Sanchez, Colesville

The Aug. 28 Metro article “After 60 years, Dulles Airport is laying the groundwork for a makeover” reported on recent and coming changes at Dulles International Airport. Before the expansion of Metro’s Silver Line was approved, its opponents (including me) noted the absurdity of its premise. There was no way that sufficient numbers of air passengers were going to drag their luggage through the Silver Line, and there was no reason to spend billions on that line rather than just ensuring adequate bus service for airport workers. The boondoggle to Dulles has always been a sinkhole that required massive subsidies for construction and will require massive operating subsidies forever.

Finally, someone has admitted what every knowledgeable observer has always known. The article quoted airport director Richard Golinowski as saying, “I think, ultimately, it will bring more employees to the airport than it will passengers. But that’s good. If we can get employees to the airport more easily — transporting them via public transportation rather than driving on the roads every day. ... People don’t want to carry luggage on the Metro. They’d rather just drive or take an Uber, take a taxi or have somebody drive them to the airport with their luggage.”

We cannot compete when we throw billions into wasteful vanity projects. Sadly, the Silver Line is not the only ongoing boondoggle sapping our resources.

Ronald Henry, Vienna

