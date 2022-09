I remember, after the deaths of the brutal Leonid Brezhnev and the forgettable Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko, that we weren’t really sure what to expect from Mr. Gorbachev. He might not have realized it himself in the beginning, but he, probably more than anyone else (including the sainted Ronald Reagan), was responsible for the end of the Cold War. He adapted, he reasoned, he understood what was at stake for the world.