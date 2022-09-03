Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Aug. 28 editorial “The coming storm”: Another pandemic is not just a threat; it is an inevitability. Pandemics are emerging with greater frequency now than at any period in recorded history. Another uncomfortable reality: We were better prepared for the coronavirus than we are for other viral threats. Because severe acute respiratory syndrome and several other deadly coronaviruses preceded this one, the foundational research and development needed for the rapid development of coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines were in place when the virus surfaced. There are critical gaps in the research and development around other viral families, leaving us vulnerable to an even greater pandemic crisis than with the coronavirus.

The National Institutes of Health developed a pandemic preparedness research and development plan that takes a strategic approach to mitigating the risk across the viral families most likely to breed pandemics. Covid-19 has taken nearly 6.5 million lives across the globe. Knowing we are even less prepared for the next pandemic, why aren’t we funding the NIH plan? Inaction is a decision. In this case, a deadly one.

Advertisement

Eleanor Dehoney, Arlington

The writer is vice president of policy and advocacy for Research!America.

“The ambitious, can-do spirit ... is almost completely absent.” “What’s needed is a sustained, wide-ranging transformation in how the United States handles public health.” “We have the raw material: scientific knowledge, innovation and wealth. But we need better policies, programs and practices to marshal these assets.”

These statements — from the Aug. 28 editorial “The coming storm,” about the United States’ need to improve its public health system — would be just as apt in describing the political indifference regarding the festering but less-noticed pandemic that has been plaguing the nation for many decades: the lack of a health insurance system that would give everyone here affordable health care.

Advertisement

Though covid-19 kills about 400 of us daily (and more than 1 million Americans to date), so too does the chronic pandemic of a broken health insurance system, where, pre-coronavirus, the death toll from those who could not afford timely medical care was 186 each day — nearly 68,000 a year.

A dysfunctional political system might have faltered in its response to the sudden appearance of the coronavirus pandemic, but for decades it has failed miserably in attaining what every other advanced nation has already accomplished: affordable care for everyone.

There is only one program before Congress (and supported by 7 in 10 voters) that would meet that goal: single payer Medicare-for-all. It’s past time for our politicians to enact it — or, if possible, to come up with a better plan that will still provide truly affordable care for everyone.

Jay D. Brock, Fredericksburg, Va.

GiftOutline Gift Article