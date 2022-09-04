Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans who excuse a coup, vilify the FBI and rationalize defeated former president Donald Trump’s holding on to highly sensitive national security secrets as he left the White House are whining that President Biden, at a fundraiser, called the MAGA movement “semi-fascist.” If anything, he has understated the problem by, as he did in his speech from Philadelphia on Thursday night, painting the MAGA movement as distinct from the “mainstream” GOP. A couple of Republicans (such as Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois) hardly constitute the “mainstream.” Rather, consistent Republican truth-tellers are outcasts in a party that is destabilizing democracy, condoning violence, pursuing White Christian nationalism and deploying nonstop lies.

The good news is that Biden has decided to prioritize candor. The most consequential remarks of his presidency may be this from Thursday: “Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated. … You can’t love your country only when you win.” Rarely has an American president uttered a more accurate or blunt assessment.

Alas, the mainstream media cannot seem to process the notion that defense of democracy is not “partisan.” By adopting that frame (and rending garments over Biden’s defense of democracy), they implicitly make Biden’s point: Republicans are anti-democratic, so a defense of democracy is inevitably a condemnation of the GOP. The disease of whataboutism, false equivalence and cluelessness about the threat to democracy continues to plague too many news outlets.

In any event, Biden’s bold defense of democracy (what Anne Applebaum calls “the risky and genuinely brave decision to use emotional language in defense of our rules-based political system”) reaffirms the presidency as the most important defender of our Constitution and democratic norms. (“I believe it is my duty — my duty to level with you, to tell the truth no matter how difficult, no matter how painful.”)

Tellingly, Biden gracefully dismissed a vulgar heckler. “They’re entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy,” he said. “But history and common sense [and] good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from.” That is a far cry from the invitations to attack protesters at MAGA rallies. This is not a cult leader but the custodian of a democracy and of the values of dissent, free speech and tolerance.

Biden’s willingness to inhabit the role of democracy’s defender in chief and his string of impressive legislative victories warrant a rejection of the “failed presidency” narrative the media has been wedded to for a year. Few presidents can point to as impressive a series of popular and strong policy accomplishments (including prescription-drug cost control, infrastructure, semiconductor investment, gun safety and a historic investment in clean energy). Even his much-criticized plan for student debt relief is proving politically popular.

At some point, those who attribute every economic ill to Biden should recognize the remarkable state of the economy. “Job growth slowed in August but stayed solid, suggesting that rising interest rates and fear of a possible recession are leading companies to pull back on hiring — but that the labor market recovery remains resilient,” the New York Times explained Friday in reporting the 315,000 jobs added last month. Having regained the jobs lost during the pandemic, the economy also has produced steady wage growth (5.2 percent over the past year) and an uptick in labor participation (reaching 62.4 percent in August).

Meanwhile, there is some reason to think the worst of our inflation woes are behind us. Job growth is slowing but still robust, wages are up but not at an alarming rate, and prices are beginning to flatten. (As the Times’ Jim Tankersley reported, “The jobs report on Friday was the first of the summer to support the case Mr. Biden and his economic aides have been making for months: that the economy is beginning to step down from a high-growth, high-inflation expansion coming out of the pandemic recession but avoiding another recession.”) Most noticeable for the average consumer, gas prices have plummeted to an average of about $3.80, a far cry from the $5-plus prices drivers were paying earlier in the summer.

To be certain, Biden faces ongoing challenges both from the rabid anti-democratic forces he denounced (including the chorus of election deniers/liars running for office) and the still-potent threat of inflation. That said, for his rhetorical warning, his legislative accomplishments and economic stewardship, we can say, well done, Mr. President.

