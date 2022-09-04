The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Keep the wild in Western Maryland wild

September 4, 2022 at 12:33 p.m. EDT
The Youghiogheny River from the Kendall Trail in the Youghiogheny Wild River Scenic Corridor protected area on Aug. 8. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)
The Aug. 26 Metro article “It’s a question of access” discussed proposed changes to the Youghiogheny River Scenic Corridor, a wild river in Western Maryland. People should have access to this treasure, but it should not be unlimited, and the wilderness must always be protected.

If you put in miles and miles of durable trail, how much damage will that do to this wilderness? How many trees will be cut down and how many trucks will be in the forest during construction? A durable path will be an impervious surface — the opposite of the actual forest floor. The forest is an ecosystem of interrelated organisms, bacteria, fungus and other soil microorganisms that will be damaged where the path goes. How many tree roots will be in the path’s way and have to be disturbed? How many animals will be killed or disturbed during construction?

The 2008 Eagle Creek Fire in Oregon, ignited by young people playing with fireworks, caused great damage. Florida’s Ichetucknee River was being destroyed by people stomping on the plants at the edge of the river, and there were tons of litter from parties. The state cleaned it up and managed it so people would not ruin this paradise. Access to the oldest tree on Earth in California had to be restricted so people would not kill it.

We don’t know what we have. Let’s not put up a parking lot. When it is gone, it is too late to save.

Steven C. Tuttle, Alexandria

