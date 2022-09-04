The Aug. 26 Metro article “It’s a question of access” discussed proposed changes to the Youghiogheny River Scenic Corridor, a wild river in Western Maryland. People should have access to this treasure, but it should not be unlimited, and the wilderness must always be protected.
The 2008 Eagle Creek Fire in Oregon, ignited by young people playing with fireworks, caused great damage. Florida’s Ichetucknee River was being destroyed by people stomping on the plants at the edge of the river, and there were tons of litter from parties. The state cleaned it up and managed it so people would not ruin this paradise. Access to the oldest tree on Earth in California had to be restricted so people would not kill it.
We don’t know what we have. Let’s not put up a parking lot. When it is gone, it is too late to save.
Steven C. Tuttle, Alexandria