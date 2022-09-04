The Aug. 26 Metro article “ It’s a question of access ” discussed proposed changes to the Youghiogheny River Scenic Corridor, a wild river in Western Maryland. People should have access to this treasure, but it should not be unlimited, and the wilderness must always be protected.

If you put in miles and miles of durable trail, how much damage will that do to this wilderness? How many trees will be cut down and how many trucks will be in the forest during construction? A durable path will be an impervious surface — the opposite of the actual forest floor. The forest is an ecosystem of interrelated organisms, bacteria, fungus and other soil microorganisms that will be damaged where the path goes. How many tree roots will be in the path’s way and have to be disturbed? How many animals will be killed or disturbed during construction?