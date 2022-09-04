I was saddened to learn of Eli N. Evans’s death, as reported in the Aug. 28 obituary “Author parsed Southern Jewish life through family lens.”
Although there is no primary evidence of Manassas being named for “Old Manasseh,” it is an important historical legend now preserved on two Virginia historical highway markers in Manassas and Manassas Gap.
This effort was a bit of a battle as the The Post reported on July 28, 1991: “The controversy — or ‘disagreement’ as some of the city’s gentlefolk are calling it — is over how the city, 35 miles west of Washington, got its name.” In the end, the markers were erected, and an aspect of Mr. Evans’s lifelong work of showcasing Southern Jewish life lives on when the traveling public takes time to stop at these markers and read about “Old Manasseh.”
Wendy Kaufman, Bethesda