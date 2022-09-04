The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Vaccinations are important for adults and children

September 4, 2022 at 12:34 p.m. EDT
Vials of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine. (Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg)
Comment

The Aug. 30 Politics & the Nation article “Routine immunizations add to school challenges” was most timely. Adolescent vaccinations indeed do a vital job of eradicating preventable diseases and infections. We should also recognize that adults during the pandemic may have overlooked updating their routine vaccinations such as tetanus, pneumonia, shingles and hepatitis, as well as coronavirus boosters.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

By any measure, worldwide health has improved due to vaccines. It behooves us all to take responsibility to remain current on appropriate vaccinations to sustain our and our world’s health.

Yolan Laporte, Fairfax

The writer is an American Red Cross volunteer at Walter Reed Hospital’s immunization clinic.

Loading...