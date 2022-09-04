The Aug. 30 Politics & the Nation article “Routine immunizations add to school challenges” was most timely. Adolescent vaccinations indeed do a vital job of eradicating preventable diseases and infections. We should also recognize that adults during the pandemic may have overlooked updating their routine vaccinations such as tetanus, pneumonia, shingles and hepatitis, as well as coronavirus boosters.
By any measure, worldwide health has improved due to vaccines. It behooves us all to take responsibility to remain current on appropriate vaccinations to sustain our and our world’s health.
Yolan Laporte, Fairfax
The writer is an American Red Cross volunteer at Walter Reed Hospital’s immunization clinic.