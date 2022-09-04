Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George F. Will’s Aug. 28 op-ed about the Republican candidate for Senate in Colorado, “In Colorado, an appealing Republican steps forward,” raised a troubling possibility that deserves discussion. Mr. Will stated that Joe O’Dea is “an appealing Republican” who could win and allow the GOP to claim the Senate majority. The consequences of this are dire.

A GOP majority would block any of President Biden’s appointments for the next two years. That would include federal judges and the various executive branch positions that require confirmation.

Most of Mr. Biden’s proposed legislation already is being blocked by the filibuster rules, but with a GOP majority in the Senate, even budget reconciliation bills, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, won’t be possible, even if the Democrats somehow keep the House majority.

And if Republicans win the House and the Senate, they could attach a nationwide abortion ban to must-pass legislation — the fiscal year budget, for example. After days or weeks of posturing, demands and grandstanding, the necessary bill would probably pass without the abortion rider, but not before another government shutdown.

Mr. Will expressed optimism that other Republicans would also declare independence from Trumpism. Ask former House speakers John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) and Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) how that worked out — and that was before Jan. 6, 2021, and ever-increasing violent rhetoric about the illegitimacy of the FBI, the National Archives and any government action that former president Donald Trump calls a witch hunt.

Keeping the Senate majority is not just imperative for the Democrats; losing it could mean a country that becomes rudderless and even more dysfunctional.

Raymond Schneider, Frostburg

In his Aug. 28 op-ed, George F. Will discussed the important Senate race in Colorado between Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D) and Joe O’Dea (R). Mr. Will referenced Mr. Bennet’s father, the late Doug Bennet. In describing Doug Bennet’s distinguished career of public service, he noted that Doug Bennet was a “senior State Department official for presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, and — you will murmur ‘of course’ — president of National Public Radio.”

I found the aside disrespectful and gratuitous, dismissive of Doug Bennet’s career as just that of a typical Democrat/liberal — you know, “them.” I worked at NPR when Doug Bennet was president. NPR was more than voices on the radio with which you might agree or disagree. Besides reporters, producers and editors, there were sound engineers, satellite engineers, music experts, librarians, a department devoted to serving NPR member stations around the country and much more. I was in the development office, raising money for performance programming (opera, symphonies, etc). Doug Bennet led public radio through a game-changing transition that directed public money away from NPR and toward the needs of individual stations in communities, surely something of which even Mr. Will might approve.

Laura Lewis Mandeles, Fairfax

