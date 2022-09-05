The Aug. 30 Style article “Finding warm support from a cold-blooded companion,” about a man and his “emotional support” alligator convoluted the purpose of therapy animals and did a grave disservice to millions of people who rely on them to experience life to its fullest potential. Alligators are extremely dangerous, wild animals that do not meet the rigorous standards of a therapy animal. As framed, this story ignored the serious nature of therapy-animal protocol and, worse, undermined the merits of the treatment modality by pushing the idea that this program simply means acquiring a pet.