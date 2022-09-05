Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I read with interest and some skepticism the Aug. 23 Metro article “In Petersburg, Youngkin unveils unusual partnership to revitalize city.” Petersburg is indeed economically distressed, and it recently suffered deep financial woes. There is no evidence of a consolidated strategic plan with measurable results available to the public.

The mayor of Petersburg and state representatives are not equally optimistic. It was stated that much of what’s promised is not new and is taking credit for what was already initiated.

I expected more emphasis on jobs, especially jobs created by Black-owned businesses in Petersburg, not the surrounding counties. Revitalizing the city would mean restoring Petersburg to the economically stable city it once was.

The economic core of Petersburg was several manufacturing companies that created stable jobs. This included a major tobacco company and eyeglass, luggage, cut-and-sew apparel, and container companies. Presently, the facilities that remain are vacated or being converted to condos or rental apartments that produce few permanent jobs.

Advertisement

Many Black-owned businesses, including in housing development, construction and auto repair, that created jobs for Black people were created by those with degrees from Virginia State University or who attended vocational certificate programs. Such programs attracted individuals who did not want to pursue four-year degrees. Also, historically Black churches provided retired teachers to tutor and mentor students.

Daniel Gill, Burke

GiftOutline Gift Article