George F. Will’s Aug. 31 op-ed, “Gorbachev’s reputation rests on amnesia,” provided much-needed historical perspective. As Mr. Will suggested, most of the pundits magnify Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms, which were not intended to democratize Russia nor to bring about the fall of the Soviet Union and its empire. And as they glorify the Soviet leader, they fail to give credit, or even to mention, President Ronald Reagan’s comprehensive strategy designed not only to contain but also to undermine and roll back the Soviet bloc.