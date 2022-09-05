George F. Will’s Aug. 31 op-ed, “Gorbachev’s reputation rests on amnesia,” provided much-needed historical perspective. As Mr. Will suggested, most of the pundits magnify Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms, which were not intended to democratize Russia nor to bring about the fall of the Soviet Union and its empire. And as they glorify the Soviet leader, they fail to give credit, or even to mention, President Ronald Reagan’s comprehensive strategy designed not only to contain but also to undermine and roll back the Soviet bloc.
Outlined in three ultrasecret National Security Decision Directives — No. 32 of May 20, 1982,; No. 66 of Nov. 29, 1982; and No. 75 of Jan. 17, 1983 — the adopted measures exerted extraordinary economic, political, psychological and military pressure, forcing Mr. Gorbachev to withdraw Soviet troops from Afghanistan and deterring him from sending in military support to quash the dissident movements in Poland, the Baltics and other countries.
So, while giving his due to Mr. Gorbachev for what he did or didn’t do under pressure, we should not forget the courageous dissidents in Russia and satellite countries, and the triumphant triad of the Free World: Reagan, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Pope John Paul II, who fostered freedom and helped to end the Cold War without firing a shot.
Néstor T. Carbonell, Greenwich, Conn.