I challenge anyone to deny the truth in President Biden’s words as he addressed the nation on Thursday night. And though he appealed to all Americans to join him in standing up for our democracy, here’s what I wish someone on either side would say out loud: We need a healthy, responsible and rational Republican Party. Even though I’m a lifelong, left-leaning Democrat who never could have voted for Ronald Reagan, it’s apparent to me that our system of government is not designed for one-party rule. The loyal opposition deserves the right to debate ideas and policies based on facts, not lies. We find consensus when we acknowledge that true democratic discourse must acknowledge bedrock democratic principles. Mr. Biden cited the most obvious one under assault by the right today: that the loser exits the stage and accepts the reality of defeat. The other is that all citizens have a fundamental right not only to vote but also to have their votes counted fairly. So the question is what will replace the broken and corrupt MAGA Republican Party Mr. Biden correctly warns us about. We need an answer sooner rather than later.