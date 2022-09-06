Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lee Crittenberger Hart and Stephen Hammond are descendants of the Lee and Syphax families. The Robert E. Lee Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery needs a name change — a title more inclusive of the people and history of the property. After being on divergent trajectories for multiple generations, the living descendants of those who lived or were enslaved at Arlington House Plantation are coming together to take action to make the name change a reality.

The Branhams, Custises, Grays, Henrys, Lees, Parks and Syphaxes are a mix of families whose ancestors were both enslaved and free. Our families realize that the name “The Robert E. Lee Memorial” focuses solely on one side of those who lived at Arlington House and excludes and diminishes the lives and history of those who were enslaved. Therefore, through our work with the Glisson Group, a nonprofit specializing in meaningful exchange, we are putting our collective voice into action to help make this significant name change a reality.

Additionally, we encourage visiting the Arlington House to learn about the forgotten stories of those who lived there. The National Park Service’s recent renovations to Arlington House restored the mansion and added as much information as possible about those enslaved there, for which we are grateful. However, there is still work to be done to remember those forgotten stories. As a first step, we need to acknowledge the intertwinement of the lives of those who lived at Arlington House and those who were enslaved there, and we believe renaming the site to be more inclusive is a step in the right direction. For example, George Washington Parke Custis, George Washington’s stepson and original owner of Arlington House, fathered a daughter, Maria Carter, with an enslaved woman, Arianna Carter. Maria Carter would go on to marry Charles Syphax, an enslaved person who worked in the home, and Maria’s half sister Mary Anna Randolph Custis married Robert E. Lee. This one example highlights how much history is omitted under the current name, which is one of the reasons we support the name-change legislation. A new name would emphasize all stories and voices.

Therefore, we fully support the joint resolution recently introduced by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to rename what is currently known as “Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial” to the “Arlington House National Historic Site.” There are important aspects of the Arlington House history that, until recently, have been either understated or omitted from the overall interpretation at the site. It is time to include all sides of the history of Arlington House, and we believe that this new name will bring light and recognition to all who lived there. We respectfully urge and encourage members of the House and the Senate on both sides of the aisle to support this important legislation.

The Arlington House National Historic Site can and should become a vital focal point for education, awareness and healing within our country. By telling the stories of our free and enslaved ancestors, we can have an effect on how this land and its spaces are perceived, while honoring the complete history of the times past and present. We encourage the public to visit the site, whether it is for the first time or a repeat visit. There is something new for everyone and so much more to learn about Arlington House and all the people who lived there.

