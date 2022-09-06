Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden could not have been more precise in his speech in Philadelphia last week in which he described former president Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the “very foundations of our republic.” He made clear: “Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. ... I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.”

Nevertheless, Republicans chose to twist his words and claim victimhood. “He was denouncing half the country!” they whined. “He says we’re all fascists!” Poppycock.

Biden repeated his qualification in a speech in Milwaukee on Labor Day. “I want to be very clear upfront: Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology,” he said. “But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards — full of anger, violence, hate and division.”

Republicans will continue to dissemble, and unfortunately, too many in the mainstream media will continue to play the “he said, they said” game without bothering to explain that Republicans are lying. It would behoove those in the business of reporting facts to explain that Biden has never condemned the entire GOP.

Biden did, however, point out that the GOP’s willingness to be reasonable is quite limited. He noted that every Republican voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which contained overwhelmingly popular measures such as limits on prescription drug costs, historic investment in green energy and an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Republicans, Biden said in Milwaukee, voted against the legislation because they refused to let him “have a victory.” He also noted that they did so despite the fact that the bill will lower federal deficits.

That obstructionism — the refusal to allow government to do good things for the people — is not in the same league as trying to overturn an election or inciting violence because one refuses to accept election results. The latter are overt, unmistakable signs of authoritarianism and contempt for the rule of law.

Nevertheless, obstructionism is making democracy unworkable and dysfunctional. Stunts to shut down the government, to threaten to default on the debt and to block as many of the president’s nominees as possible reflect the GOP’s refusal to recognize the opposition’s legitimate right to govern and to further frustrate, anger and disillusion the base. Republicans aim to show democracy as too messy, divisive and incompetent to meet the people’s needs, as wannabe autocrats invariably try to do.

Biden at his Summit for Democracy last year explained that antidemocratic forces are bent on “increasing the dissatisfaction of people all around the world with democratic governments that they feel are failing to deliver for their needs.” He also explained that part of his strategy for combating antidemocratic forces is “to prove that American democracy can still do big things and take on challenges that matter most.”

Biden’s critics might not have understood why he brought up his list of legislative accomplishments in his Philadelphia speech. But Biden has always maintained that democracies that produce results can help prevent strongmen from gaining power by promising to snap their fingers and solve complex problems.

Condemning election deniers, refusing to accept violence as a legitimate aspect of governance and showing democracy can “do big things” are all part of fortifying our democracy. Biden seems focused on all three, which explains why Republicans howl so loudly when his accusations hit the target.

