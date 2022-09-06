President Biden made a serious mistake in attacking MAGA Republicans indiscriminately. Millions of Americans support the former president and might think of themselves as MAGA Republicans. But a small fraction of them really are violent extremists and white supremacists — a very small fraction. Many might believe that the last election was stolen without believing they should cheat their way to victory in the next one. To say, in effect, they are all violent cheats is to ascribe to them the very worst motives. Not a winning strategy.