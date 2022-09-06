I take exception to William Drozdiak’s belief that the French military failed in Mali, as he wrote in his Aug. 30 Tuesday Opinion commentary, “ The French just gave us another lesson in how not to fight terrorism .” The French military has more experience in fighting insurgencies than most Western militaries. It fought against insurgencies in Indochina and Algeria in the 1950s.

As Mr. Drozdiak correctly wrote, “Defeating Islamist extremists (an insurgency) can only be achieved by providing local populations with hope for a better life” — i.e., to win the hearts and minds of the people. Unless the military rulers of Mali are willing to give power to the civilians, as France demands, there is no hope of defeating the Islamist extremists. The French recognized the futility of the effort given the present situation and decided not to further risk French lives for a losing situation. It took the United States 20 years to recognize that in Afghanistan. Better to let the Russian Wagner Group mercenaries lose their lives in a failing effort.