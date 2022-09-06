Working in public health, I hear stories every day of the lifelong trauma that survivors of gun violence, and frankly entire communities, endure. My heart breaks for all those impacted by the 1997 West Paducah, Ky., school shooting, as described in the Aug. 29 front-page article “ New cracks for a long-shattered Kentucky town .”

Though the details of this incident are complicated, it’s worth highlighting that the guns and ammunition used by the shooter were stolen from a neighbor’s garage. Unfortunately, this is not uncommon. In fact, according to U.S. government data, 76 percent of school shootings are facilitated by children having access to unsecured and/or unsupervised guns at home or at the home of a close relative.