Raddatz: So let’s talk about the investigation. Last night, Donald Trump called the investigation into classified material stored at his house shameful, a travesty of justice, saying the FBI and the Department of Justice have become, as he said, “vicious monsters.” Your reaction to that?

McCaul: Well, look, I think there’s a legal side of this, as a former federal prosecutor, and there’s the perception in the optics. I think the perception is what a lot of Republicans I know see on the heels of the Russian investigation, the Steele dossier. There’s a certain ‘distrust but verify’ attitude when it comes to the Department of Justice and the FBI. …

Raddatz: Do you see any reason that he should have taken those documents, those classified, highly classified documents to Mar-a-Lago?

McCaul: Well, look, I — you know, I have lived in the classified world most of my professional career, I personally wouldn’t do that. But I’m not the president of the United States. But he has a different set of rules that apply to him. The president can declassify a document on a moment’s notice. …

Raddatz: [Former attorney general William P. Barr] ... basically said ... if [Trump] stood over documents and said, ‘These are all declassified,’ it was — it’s an absurd idea. You think that’s what happened?

McCaul: There is a process for declassification. But again, the president’s in a very different position then most of us in the national security space.