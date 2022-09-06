Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Because we live in a quantified age, there is more polling data than ever to devise “rules” predicting electoral outcomes. Your grandparents relied on quaint aphorisms such as “The taller presidential candidate always wins,” while today we confidently proclaim that if the president’s approval rating isn’t above 48.23 percent on Oct. 31 then his party will win no more than 212 House seats, provided it’s warmer than 71 degrees in Toledo.

Those kinds of analyses are amusing enough, but in politics things always change and every year could be an exception to the rule. The rule that might fall this year is that midterms are fundamentally about the president. Unless he’s really popular, his party will almost certainly lose big.

What if in these midterms, the voters aren’t thinking about President Biden much at all?

This question is prompted by a new piece by Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report, who details that in recent polls, a plurality of those who tell pollsters they “somewhat disapprove” of the president’s performance also plan to vote for a House Democrat this year.

This trend, which was first noted by our Post colleague Henry Olsen, is atypical. What Walter calls “the ‘meh’ voters” usually reject the president’s party in midterms, sometimes by wide margins.

It’s a small part of the electorate (around 1 in 6 voters), but it could be pivotal. And Biden doesn’t need them to love him. Not hating him could be enough. Fortunately for Democrats, recent events may convince the wavering that in the midterms, Republicans are the real issue.

Throughout 2021 and early 2022, it didn’t seem likely that midterm dynamics might come uncoupled from Biden’s approval rating. Typical midterm patterns seemed evident: Infighting among Democrats was dispiriting voters from the president’s party, even as external factors — such as high inflation — were blamed on the president, giving the opposition a fat target to aim at daily.

But all throughout, the seeds of a possible change were being planted. A bipartisan gun safety bill passed. That infighting produced the Inflation Reduction Act, a historic breakthrough on the climate front. And inflation began receding.

Meanwhile, a host of events showcased the opposition party’s extremism. Remarkable revelations about Donald Trump’s insurrectionism — unearthed by months of digging by the Jan. 6 House select committee — prompted Republicans to rally behind him. The half-century-long conservative crusade to overturn Roe v. Wade finally bore fruit, energizing the Democratic base and leading state-level Republicans to push ever-more-draconian abortion restrictions.

Now, with new revelations emerging about Trump’s hoarding of state secrets, a big question is whether something like an “anti-MAGA majority” is out there to be mobilized. Trump trampling his way into the center of the news cycle — combined with ongoing revelations about his lawlessness, and ever more corrupt GOP defenses of it — could conceivably become a more pronounced factor than traditional midterm issues.

Meanwhile, Republicans aren’t being shy about what they intend to do if they take back control of one or both houses of Congress: investigate Hunter Biden, impeach Joe Biden, then investigate Hunter Biden some more and impeach Joe Biden a few more times.

If you’re merely lukewarm on Biden, that agenda may not excite you. And while Biden’s legislative victories may not fill you with an urge to give his party a thank-you vote (legislation takes a long time to be felt), at the least it could help diffuse ill feelings you had about the president when he seemed floundering and ineffectual.

In ordinary circumstances, voting for the opposition to rein in the president would be perfectly reasonable. If you helped the opposition gain control, that would mean the president would have to moderate his legislative program, and their heightened oversight might keep him honest.

But that’s not the case right now. With the narrowest of congressional majorities, there are already strict limits on what Biden can push through Congress, as evidenced by the shelving of most of his domestic agenda. And the bills he has signed have been designed to appeal to the broadest portion of the electorate.

So it isn’t as though you could force him to the legislative center by giving the other party control. And that other party has gotten so extreme that helping the Republicans is a radical step with dramatic consequences, rather than a means to calm things down.

At first chaos and disorder played in Republicans’ favor (crime, border challenges, supply chain snarls), but now the chaos and disorder is coming from the Republican side (increasing crackdowns on abortion-seekers; revelations about Trump’s incitement, insurrectionism and lawlessness, including endangering national security secrets).

Calming things down was what Biden promised when he ran in 2020. It hasn’t exactly worked out that way. But it’s becoming harder and harder for voters to overlook the fact that Republicans are to blame for that — including a newly vicious and unbound Donald Trump. Which could be good for Democrats.

