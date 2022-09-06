We’ve all seen the heartwarming stories about the ways people have stepped in to find homes for the beagles that were rescued from that awful breeding and research facility in Virginia, including the Aug. 26 Metro article “Royal couple adopt rescue beagle.” And that’s wonderful.
The moral issues of using animals for testing for medical research should be explored, or, at the very least, the perceived justification for animal testing for makeup and hair spray should be illuminated.
Charles Owens, White Plains, Md.