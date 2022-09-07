The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Emergency powers are needed, especially when Congress won’t act

September 7, 2022 at 1:59 p.m. EDT
President Biden speaks on Aug. 9. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Elizabeth Goitein’s central principle in her Sept. 2 Friday Opinion essay, “The dangerously slippery slope of ‘emergency powers,’ ” was unassailable. Emergency powers are highly risky for democracy, should always be sparingly used and should never be used to accomplish non-emergency purposes. However, it is less clear that climate change, abortion access and gun control are areas where “emergency powers are not the answer.”

Surely, emergency powers are needed precisely where delay and failure to act now will render ineffective future action on long-term policy problems. This is clear in the case of climate change. Though less clear-cut, there is also a cogent argument that catastrophic immediate consequences for many women’s health or uncontrolled gun violence — with military-grade weapons — among civilians are as urgent.

It is not so much that Congress has evinced a considered disagreement with addressing these crises. It has simply been institutionally disabled or obstructive.

Amit A. Pandya, Silver Spring

