The Sept. 3 news article “School district in Bay Area asks parents to let teachers move in as rent soars” reported that the Milpitas Unified School District near San Francisco has lost teachers because teachers can’t afford to live around there. The school district’s solution was to ask parents if they have rooms to rent cheap to teachers, a call that precipitated 53 offers. The superintendent is overjoyed over the “evidence that our entire team ... is valued by our Milpitas community members, parents and caregivers” and not galled that their entire team is valued so little that they are not paid a living wage and the school district is therefore starting a favoritism competition.