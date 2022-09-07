Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With apologies to Paulo Coelho and his novel “The Alchemist.” The shepherd boy fell asleep in the half-ruined democracy. He always slept soundly among the sheep. A dream came to him. In the dream he reviewed a lot of classified paperwork and made significant pronouncements about it. When he awoke, he went to tell his father of what he had seen. His father nodded and told him, “You must fulfill your own personal news cycle. You must seek out the Special Master.”

The boy sold his sheep and set out on his journey. He traveled over mountains and hills and through tunnels and across trestles, until he came to a prominent peak. He could hear very steadily from deep inside the mountain the sound of reams of papers being shuffled.

He called out in greeting, but there was no answer. The door opened and a wizened arm reached out. It tossed some shredded bits of paper at his feet. Then the door shut again and he heard footsteps receding. The boy spent the morning piecing together the bits of shredded paper.

At midday, as the sun beamed hotly down on the boy, he paused and wiped his brow.

“What has brought you here?” a voice asked. He turned and looked. A man clad in black robes was there, someone who could be an allegory of all kinds of things.

“I am trying to fulfill my place in the news cycle,” the boy said. “I dreamed that I would one day review some important documents.”

“You seek the Special Master,” the man in black said.

“Yes!” the boy cried. “Do you know of him? Can you tell me where he makes his dwelling?”

“The Special Master dwells within that mountain,” the man said. “But before you gain admission, you must prove your worthiness. What are you doing with those papers there?”

“I am piecing them together,” the boy said. “It is my dream.”

The man studied him closely. “Can you talk to your heart?” he asked.

“I — I think so,” the boy said. “I will try.”

“Then you may come work for me and earn your keep here,” the man said, “while you wait to meet the Special Master.”

The boy sprang up in gratitude. “Thank you,” he cried.

In the days that followed, the man in black set the boy many tasks to complete. The boy fetched the man’s slippers. He steamed all his robes. He watched the man sort through documents and declare that they were covered by executive privilege.

One day, the man led him to a toilet that was clogged. “Look into the heart of this toilet,” the man said. “What do you see?”

“I see water,” the boy said.

“Look deeper.”

“I see toilet paper?"

“Look with your heart,” the man said.

“I … see documents,” the boy said. “They do not belong there.”

The man led him to a wall where there was ketchup and shattered bits of ceramic. “What do you see?”

“Rage,” the boy said.

“With your heart?” the man said.

“Economic … economic anxiety,” the boy said.

A long time passed. The sun rose and set many times, which is one way of noting the passage of time. The man led the boy to the top of the peak and set him a final task: “You must declassify a document using only your mind, telling no one about it.”

“That is impossible!” the boy said. “Everyone knows that you can only declassify using procedures.”

“Is it impossible?” the man asked. “Or do you only think it is impossible, o my Special Apprentice?”

The boy gasped and his heart leaped within him. “You! You are the Special Master!”

“Special Master is only a title,” the man said. “There are no requirements. Become acceptable to a district judge and various legal teams and you, too, can become one.”

“You wily old sorcerer!" the boy cried. “You knew all the time that I could have stayed at home and never left the sheep, and been spared all these puzzles and indignities!”

“Ah,” the man said, “but then you would never have learned the language that is within all languages, and the song that the heart sings, and the dreams that the angels dream for each of us in our lifetimes, and how to call to the wind so that the wind may answer."

“Did I learn all those things?” the boy asked, in wonder. “Are these the powers of the Special Master?”

“Well, no,” the man said. “Mostly the Special Master is sort of a judge’s aide, and his job is to kind of familiarize himself with case details to a degree a judge can’t."

“Oh,” the boy said. “That’s a bit of an anticlimax.”

“Only if your heart says it is,” the Special Master said. And he vanished into the mountain, never to be seen again, like a dream or a document that had been improperly stored.

