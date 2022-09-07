Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to election season, Virginia. It’s time to pay attention to who is on the November ballot. But first, let’s get a read on the commonwealth’s political landscape. A recent Roanoke College poll of the general public shows tough sledding for Democrats on the ballot this year and somewhat friendlier terrain for Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

Among poll respondents, 55 percent approve of Youngkin’s job performance, and 51 percent think the commonwealth is moving in the right direction.

That’s all good news for Youngkin, who can continue to make campaign stops for select GOP gubernatorial candidates — regardless of how repugnant they might be — and cultivate his national brand for higher office.

Except president. Fifty-four percent say Youngkin shouldn’t run for president. And if Youngkin does run in a primary against ex-president Donald Trump for the nomination, Trump would win easily, 62-28 percent.

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner, call your offices.

Youngkin’s personal approval rating is at 51 percent. Combine this with the job approval number, and it appears Youngkin’s reservoir of political capital is growing. The timing couldn’t be better for his 2023 legislative agenda, which includes proposals for more tax relief and an increasingly long-shot possibility of tighter abortion restrictions.

Whether Youngkin can successfully exploit these paper polling advantages is an open question. An issue not captured in the poll but of prime importance to Youngkin’s prospects is whether the economy tips into a full-blown recession.

As Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin said back in June about the recession question, “I would caution that no one canceled the business cycle, so one can never fully rule out a recession — it’s just a question of timing.”

That timing, according to some economists, such as Johns Hopkins professor Steve Hanke, is 2023. And Hanke thinks it will be a “whopper.”

If so — and that’s a very big “if” — then Youngkin’s popularity and approval will not save him or any of the denizens of Capitol Square from having to make difficult and unpopular choices about taxes and spending in a General Assembly election year.

But back to the election season at hand, which shows challenges for Democrats.

The Roanoke College poll measured President Biden’s job and personal approval ratings. To be generous, they are suboptimal for a president who easily won Virginia in 2020, and decidedly unhelpful for Democrats running for Congress this year.

Biden’s job approval among Virginians is 39 percent, and his personal approval rating is 41 percent. Add to this the 72 percent of poll respondents who think the nation is on the wrong track, and it sure looks like Democrats such as 7th District Rep. Abigail Spanberger and 2nd District Rep. Elaine Luria should be concerned.

In the 2021 gubernatorial race, Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe said Biden’s unpopularity was something “we’ve got to plow through.”

The plows never arrived for McAuliffe. Will Spanberger and Luria be able to do what McAuliffe couldn’t?

According to the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics ratings, Luria is in a toss-up race with Republican Jen Kiggans. The 7th District currently leans Democratic. The 2nd District has tended to be the state’s most competitive district and, post-redistricting, now slightly favors Republicans.

On paper, the redrawn 7th District is supposed to be competitive — the kind of place that backed Ralph Northam in the 2017 gubernatorial race and in 2021 went for Youngkin with almost the same vote total.

The bottom line for these races: Biden’s approval numbers and the right-track/wrong-track figure matter in close races in the 2nd and 7th. Democrats are fortunate to have seasoned incumbents who know how to win close races.

As for the Republicans? Their drag, as it has been since 2016, is Donald Trump. The question is whether the one-time reality game show host’s latest foray into the federal courts will sink Republican hopes in November or not make a difference.

