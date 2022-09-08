Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The excellent Sept. 3 front-page article “Trump mixed secret, trivial” described what is known so far about the thousands of documents found at Mar-a-Lago. I had a TS/SCI clearance for most of my 20 years in the Air Force and for 17 years as a contractor. I am amazed and disgusted by the way former president Donald Trump handled classified material.

The article cited a government inventory that included “government documents with classified markings,” “empty folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ banners" and “empty folders labeled 'Return to Staff Secretary/Mili[t]ary Aide.” A government filing said that there might be “additional witness interviews” and that the investigation could include “the nature and manner in which [the documents] were stored.”

I suggest that the investigation look into the sources of the classified documents to see whether any of the individuals, including the staff secretary, the military aide and any briefers who provided them to the former president recall not getting their documents back. There might be a record of some of the missing documents in the offices of whoever prepared a presentation or briefing either as a response to a request from the then-president or to call his attention to an important matter.

Previous reporting has noted that when he was president, Mr. Trump traveled with boxes of documents. Considering that he could have carried this habit over into his post-presidential years, I suggest that some consideration be given to getting search warrants for any location where Mr. Trump might have gone after Jan. 20, 2021 — especially if all the missing documents cannot be accounted for.

Stephen Marschall, Burke

