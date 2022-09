On the Sept. 2 Metro section front page was “ Va. governor eases path to teaching ,” an article about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) increasing pressure on Virginia schools to rid themselves of any books or activities that might expose children to LGBTQ literature or information.

How about an article comparing the two and exactly what is going on in the United States right now? A movement toward an authoritarian government. Government taking away rights of women, people of color and the LGBTQ population — and it’s being done by old White men and Donald Trump supporters.