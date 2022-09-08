The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The goal for carbon is zero

September 8, 2022 at 5:04 p.m. EDT
A banner is dropped over the Wilson Building on April 22 during a demonstration in Washington. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)

We are deep into an era when civilization’s fossil-fueled lifestyle is undeniably racing toward its undoing. Nonetheless, influential economists continue to advance policies for applying the brakes rather than the accelerator toward the necessity of transforming our economy to a carbon-free one.

In the interesting Sept. 3 news article “Paper: Cost of carbon dioxide much higher than thought,” which explained that the social cost of carbon is at least three times higher than the $51 per ton currently in use, University of California at Santa Barbara professor of economics Tamma Carleton stated, “A value that is too high imposes unwarranted emissions mitigation costs on the economy.” Does Ms. Carleton fail to grasp that the goal is zero and that success does not lie somewhere in between? Not one example of an unwarranted emissions mitigation action was mentioned. Beyond excuses, I cannot think of any.

Ross Shearer, Vienna

