After reading the Aug. 28 obituary for Roland Mesnier, “White House pastry chef for five presidents made sweet delights,” I couldn’t help but remember reading the article about his retirement [“25 Years in the White House; Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier Says Goodbye to First-Family Suppers, State Dinners and Barbecues for 1,200,” Food, June 2, 2004]. Only somebody with as much baking talent as Mr. Mesnier could be trusted to work in the White House kitchen and cook up superb desserts for the president of the United States and the dignified guests. It was just as amazing to learn back then how he had served (both figuratively and literally) five presidents.
I assume the White House has another pastry chef who’s cooking up desserts for President Biden that will be added to the legacy of the White House kitchen, but when you think of a gingerbread White House and a giant chocolate Easter egg, nobody can top the work of Mr. Mesnier.
Casey Emmer, Great Falls