After reading the Aug. 28 obituary for Roland Mesnier, “White House pastry chef for five presidents made sweet delights,” I couldn’t help but remember reading the article about his retirement [“25 Years in the White House; Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier Says Goodbye to First-Family Suppers, State Dinners and Barbecues for 1,200,” Food, June 2, 2004]. Only somebody with as much baking talent as Mr. Mesnier could be trusted to work in the White House kitchen and cook up superb desserts for the president of the United States and the dignified guests. It was just as amazing to learn back then how he had served (both figuratively and literally) five presidents.