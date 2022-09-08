Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Democrats had a party unity problem in the 2018 statewide election cycle. Amid a national blue wave fueled by resistance to President Donald Trump, about a third of their own voted to give incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R) a second term. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight And it wasn’t just the Democratic voters who broke ranks.

The choice to untether their campaigns from the top of the ticket ultimately paid off in the down-ballot contests. Democrats racked up victories in counties where Hogan won — strengthening their political bench — and maintained their veto-proof majority in the state legislature. Jealous lost by double digits.

Jealous was, of course, not a blameless casualty of strategic machine politics. For their part, the candidate and his campaign operation failed to offer a broadly compelling message or resources for Democrats to rally around.

But the current Democratic nominee, Wes Moore, isn’t Ben Jealous. The Republican nominee, state Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick), isn’t Larry Hogan. And the party dynamics of the current electoral cycle look nothing like 2018.

Indeed, a renaissance of Democratic Party unity has been evident since the mid-July primary. At an early-August rally in Silver Spring, the recent Maryland Association of Counties summer convention and various other campaign stops, Moore has received nothing short of enthusiastic support from voters, the elected rank and file, and his former primary opponents.

The widespread disdain for the Trump-aligned GOP nominee among Democrats has certainly played a key role in the renewed togetherness. But Moore has also become a unifying force in his own right.

For starters, despite never holding elected office or being heavily involved in state politics, Moore clearly understands the mechanics of the inside game and how it translates to electoral support. The early endorsements from state power players such as House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) have built Moore a broad base in crucial jurisdictions and provided him with access to a diverse set of political networks. Moore has also staffed his campaign with seasoned operatives and a fundraiser who has leveraged his national connections with a wide range of state donors to amass a large campaign war chest.

Moore’s status as a combat veteran and chief executive, combined with a policy platform grounded in progressive values but with clear pragmatic moderation, also make him a more challenging mark for Republican attacks. For example, Hogan and the Republican Governors Association had fully defined Jealous as a “far-left socialist” by this point in 2018. That same tactic has thus far fallen flat against the current Democratic nominee. Moreover, Cox’s own policy views and his close alignment with Trump and Hogan’s harsh criticism should provide enough reasons for “Hogan Democrats” to come back into the Democratic fold.

For its part, the Maryland GOP is attempting to present a unified front, putting former governor Robert Ehrlich in charge of the effort. But there are cracks in the party foundation. Joining prominent Republicans such as Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for state comptroller, and Allan Kittleman, the nominee for Howard County executive, Maryland Senate Minority Leader Bryan W. Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel) and Sen. Chris West (R-Baltimore County) recently said that they will be focusing on their own races rather than campaigning with the top of the ticket.

In the aftermath of the primaries, Hogan-endorsed Kelly M. Schulz and her campaign have received their fair share of criticism for failing to secure her nomination. To be sure, this electoral shortcoming was also a function of the rock and hard place where Schulz once resided and the Maryland GOP now lives: The positions needed to win a statewide GOP primary are at odds with those needed to win a general election. To her credit, Schulz had the integrity not to trade her beliefs and values for political ambition.

Not that long ago, this cycle seemed to have the potential to be a good — if not banner — year for Republicans in Maryland. Instead, after eight years of sharing power with Hogan, Democrats are poised to again realize the electoral and governing strength of party unity. All they have to do now is stick together until November.

