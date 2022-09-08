Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

The latest: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. Follow our live coverage as the United Kingdom remembers a head of state that has been a consistent pillar in public life.

Declining health: The queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned about her health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

70 years on the throne: Queen Elizabeth II became monarch at age 25 and led a life devoted to public service and in the public eye. She became a symbol of stability and continuity — even through royal scandals, the breakup of the British Empire and massive change around the world.

Next in line: The queen has been planning for her succession for some time. Charles, the longest ever king-in-waiting, has been increasingly stepping in for the queen and will inherit the sovereign title and job as head of the Commonwealth.