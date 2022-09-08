When Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York was born in April 1926, she was not expected to become queen — much less Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign. The daughter of King George V’s second son arrived at a time when male heirs took precedence; she was born not at a palace but her maternal grandparents’ London townhouse (though a government official attended to certify that the baby was, in fact, royal — and crowds gathered as word spread). For 10 years, Elizabeth captured public imagination while growing up free of the pressures on direct heirs: She first appeared on the cover of Time magazine at age 3; her clothes and toys set trends. Then, in 1936, King Edward VIII abdicated to marry a twice-divorced American, catapulting his niece up the line of succession. In 1952, she was again suddenly propelled toward the throne, when her father’s death made her queen at age 25. She died Thursday, 96 years old.