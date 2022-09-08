In 1964, then-Gov. Ross Barnett, a Dixiecrat, forced poor and starving Mississippians to pay for federal food stamps, which they couldn’t afford. I was reminded of this when I read that current Gov. Tate Reeves (R) is forcing impoverished local governments to match federal funds to receive the infrastructure help that we, the American taxpayers, have made available.

The chronic water infrastructure problems in Jackson, Miss., illuminate the United States’ inability to face and make amends for its history of enslavement and racism [" ‘ This system broke over several years ,’ ” front page, Sept. 6]. The unjust policies of the Mississippi government are not new.

I visited Jackson State University in 2020, and a professor told me that although Mississippi is more socially integrated than it once was, “the state power structure hasn’t changed in over 50 years.” When catastrophes caused by hate happen in the United States, politicians are fond of intoning, “This isn’t who we are.” Actually, it is.