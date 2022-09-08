Regarding Adam Lashinsky’s Sept. 5 op-ed, “Why are unions such a non-starter in the C-suite?”:
Union efforts to amend the law buckle under the weight of opposition from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and others. The last time a major change in labor law almost passed, in 1978, planeloads of executives lined up to lobby senators against changing the law.
Mr. Lashinsky was correct on one point: Unions cannot save jobs in decaying industries. No one can. But to say endemic corruption is a reason unions aren’t organizing more workers is incorrect. Unions are less corrupt than many other institutions. Mr. Lashinsky’s balanced-sounding opinion betrayed his lack of understanding of union organizing.
James Allmendinger, Portsmouth, N.H.
The writer is a retired union lawyer.