In his Sept. 4 Fact Checker column, “ Tricky White House comparison between student loan relief and GOP tax cuts ,” Glenn Kessler admitted to often repeating that “since the wealthy pay most of the income taxes, they end up with most of the tax cuts in any across-the-board tax cut.” This is a common Republican defense that does not withstand scrutiny.

“Across-the-board” makes the tax cut sound fair and evenhanded, but it was a deliberate design with a misleading moniker. The then-Republican-controlled Congress could have implemented fixed, refundable tax credits for all citizens, similar to the rebate credits during the pandemic, that would apply evenly and be aptly called “across-the-board” rebates. It could have lowered the rate for just the lowest income bracket. A decrease of the lowest tax bracket rate is “across-the-board,” because it includes a constant amount to everyone above that bracket, while a decrease to the highest bracket gives no benefit to those in lower brackets and an uncapped benefit for the wealthiest, resulting in a less progressive tax system. These more equitable “across-the-board” actions would not have delivered most of the money to the wealthiest people.