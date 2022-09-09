In her Sept. 4 op-ed, “ The problem that is Lindsey Graham ,” Kathleen Parker trenchantly criticized Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) for his Fox News comment suggesting “there will be riots in the streets” if former president Donald Trump is indicted. Unfortunately, she concluded by also suggesting that if former secretary of state Hillary Clinton wasn’t prosecuted for her emails, Mr. Trump should not be prosecuted “barring evidence that [he] intended to misuse the classified documents for his own purposes or obstructed federal efforts to recover them.”

This whataboutism comment reflects what might be described as willful ignorance. First, there is abundant evidence that Mr. Trump engaged in obstruction unless one is willing to believe his lawyers would do so without his knowledge or encouragement. Second, even absent the issue of obstruction, Ms. Clinton had a legal right and need to access her documents, some of which were indeed classified, but which reportedly did not jeopardize national security by disclosing methods or sources. In contrast, Mr. Trump has offered no reason that he needed to retain in an unsecured location top-secret documents that could endanger national security.