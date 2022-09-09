Abortion rights have been in the news for months now, including in the Aug. 31 news article “GOP candidates scrub polarizing topics online.” One thing is sure, though: The Supreme Court’s establishmentarians, by endorsing the fundamentalist Protestant and relatively recent (1869) conservative Catholic view on when life begins, have, at least for the Constitution, solved the old conundrum: Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Answer: The egg is a chicken. This could complicate things for lacto-ovo vegetarians, and some might think that the two items, as salad or sandwiches, have different tastes and textures, but they’re one and the same. Other religious dogmas might reach other conclusions; for Jews, the egg is neither dairy nor meat. But for our Constitution, it’s settled. Bon appétit!