We have reached an inflection point in our endless culture war, in which the familiar pattern of Republicans eagerly attacking while Democrats cower in fear has been reversed. All it took was Republicans getting some of what they want and being in a position to get even more. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In other words, the right’s realization of its most important policy goal — the overturning of Roe v. Wade — is the worst thing that could have happened to Republicans politically. Everything was so much easier when their culture-war story was one of loss, frustration and despair. Now they’re stuck, trying to tell the electorate that they don’t really mean what they say without demobilizing their own supporters.

Consider marriage equality. In the Senate, Democrats are hoping to pass a bill codifying the marriage rights currently guaranteed by the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, given the threat that the newly aggressive conservative court majority could overrule Obergefell, too (as Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested).

The bill, called the Respect for Marriage Act, is short and simple, requiring every state to respect marriages carried out legally in any other state. So for instance, Mississippi could not pass a law refusing to recognize same-sex marriages granted in Maryland. The bill passed the House in July with the votes of every Democrat and 47 Republicans as well.

As politicians in both parties are well aware, support for marriage equality now exceeds 70 percent in polls. When Americans began debating this issue in earnest around 2004, Republicans all predicted that allowing gay people to marry would lead to the breakdown of civilization; as you may be aware, parents have continued to raise their children, straight people still get married and civilization remains intact.

So the GOP response to the Respect for Marriage Act has mostly been that it’s unnecessary — Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida called it a “stupid waste of time” — because, some claim, the status quo won’t change anytime soon. Meanwhile, candidates such as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are flopping positions — they’re for it, they’re against it — in hopes of finding a message that will satisfy everyone.

If you want to reassure the majority of voters that they have nothing to fear from the GOP — right after the Supreme Court showed them just how much they have to fear — how can you do that and still convince your base that you’re on a righteous moral crusade and will stop at nothing to achieve your goals?

Let’s be clear: Overturning Obergefell and making it possible for states to outlaw same-sex marriage is still the official position of the Republican Party. Republicans laid that out in their 2016 platform, which they re-adopted in full in 2020.

When they claim they won’t follow through on this goal, Republicans are effectively denying their own power. Yet they spent decades working to get themselves to where they are now. They furiously gerrymandered congressional and state legislative districts. They passed a wave of state-level voter suppression laws. And perhaps most important, they engineered their supermajority on the Supreme Court while losing the popular vote in every presidential election save one in the past 30 years.

The whole point of creating that Supreme Court majority was to get what they want on policy no matter what the public wants. But as they’ve learned in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, their prior position was a far better spot politically, allowing them to harness the anger and alienation that come from losing on culture-war issues without having to take responsibility for what happens if they win.

Another component of this dilemma is that protestations that they’re not eager to act on their beliefs are undermined by everything else they’ve said about these issues. When you frame the stakes as genocide (in the case of abortion) or the survival of civilization (in the case of marriage), you can’t turn around and treat these issues as no more urgent than whether the capital gains tax rate will be raised or lowered.

So when Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon tells voters that they can vote for an abortion rights ballot initiative in the state while also voting against Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, it leaves people scratching their heads. It’s a bit like saying, Vote for this baby-killing ballot measure if you want, but if you vote for me, too, I’ll give you some other stuff you like.

Democrats are only beginning to understand what kind of an advantage they hold. They’re still haunted by the old culture-war psychology, which led them to always fear that the public would punish them for being too forthright about their beliefs.

But all they have to do is look across the aisle to see who’s afraid of the voting public right now. When their opponents are as desperate to change the subject as the GOP is, it’s a pretty clear indication of where Democrats ought to be pressing their advantage

