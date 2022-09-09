Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the heels of last week’s column on the rise of youth carjackings in D.C. came a Labor Day news conference by Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who drew a sharp focus on growing youth-involved crimes in her jurisdiction just outside D.C. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Statistics provided by Alsobrooks and county Police Chief Malik Aziz tell the story: 438 juveniles arrested so far this year in Prince George’s, a big jump from 207 juvenile arrests through the same time last year. In D.C., youth arrests are up about 12 percent, with two-thirds of this year’s 330 carjacking arrests involving juveniles.

While youth-committed armed robberies, thefts and bloodshed are shared problems in both jurisdictions, the responses of leaders in Prince George’s County and D.C. differ noticeably.

“I cannot stand by and continue to watch children who are shot and killed, who are not only committing crimes but harming others, and do nothing about it,” Alsobrooks said as she announced a curfew for county children 16 and younger. Apparently, the curfew’s been on the books since 1995, but not enforced in decades. This time around, starting Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. and continuing for at least 30 days, children are banned from the streets and public areas from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday. The curfew also applies from midnight to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

D.C. police followed with the acknowledgment that, weeks earlier, they had quietly resumed enforcing the city’s juvenile curfew, which had been suspended during the pandemic. In fact, police said they had picked up 16 people under age 17 for violating curfew since Aug 1.

How many D.C. residents knew their city has been working for over a month to keep children and teenagers off the streets during nighttime hours? Had they noticed any difference?

Which may well be beside the point, because the issue soon became the curfew crackdown itself, not the rise in juvenile violence.

Hear the voices:

“We oppose the county’s decision to put all children under virtual house arrest,” said Yanet Amanuel, public policy director for the ACLU of Maryland. “Criminalizing the innocent behavior of children is also fundamentally ineffective.”

Eduardo Ferrer, a Georgetown University law professor, called the curfew “a really blunt instrument that criminalizes and impedes on the rights of young people, particularly Black youth.” He added, “The risks are high, while the benefits are very low.”

Amid such protests, I can’t help but think about Isreal Akingbesote, 37, an employee of a gas station in the Clinton, Md., area. At about 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 10, Akingbesote was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by boys whom he had confronted about some stolen items. Akingbesote died from his injuries. Two boys, ages 12 and 15, have been arrested and charged with his murder and are in Prince George’s County’s custody.

The incident is tragic on its own. But also: Why on earth were a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy on the streets at 4 in the morning? If only they had been kept at home.

Curfew opponents probably have the facts on their side when they argue that the prime time for youth violence is right after school lets out in the afternoons, and not late-night stretches when curfews are in place. Whether curfews have much effect on protecting children from violent crime hasn’t been conclusively established.

However: Regardless of whether it happened at 4 o’clock in the afternoon or 12 hours later, Isreal Akingbesote lost his life, allegedly at the hands of children.

That is where the focus belongs. It’s the heart of the problem.

As chairman of the D.C. Council’s Judiciary Committee, Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) is the city’s foremost lawmaker on public safety issues. He has spoken about the need for investments to address root causes of violence, to “break cycles that create pain and trauma again and again.”

A not-so-small quibble: “Cycles” don’t create pain and trauma. People, young and old, do that. There were no “cycles” at that Clinton gas station stabbing, or on H Street NE, where Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Hand-wringing over “root causes” gets us nowhere. Neither does a “lock ’emup and throw away the key” approach. And curfews, however necessary they might or might not be, won’t solve the problem of children leaving home to commit crimes.

We must get into the homes and the communities — the environments in which these troubled youths are being raised. Deal with factors found there: neglectful, irresponsible behavior by parents and other adults; the absence of a consistently supportive family; shaky household finances and bleak outlooks; flimsy attention to children’s emotional and physical needs; and yes, the often-casual presence of guns and drugs. You say changing those conditions is a tall order? Anything short of those steps means more of the same violence on either side of the D.C.-PG border.

“If you see a 13- or 14-year-old out at 2 o’ clock in the morning, something is wrong with that picture,” says D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. Amen.

Speaking of her predominantly Black and brown county, Alsobrooks said, “We are working to protect children of color, including those who have been victims of violent crime at the hands of other children.”

Would that more of us joined that effort. And if it means keeping our children at home in the middle of the night for their own good, so be it.

