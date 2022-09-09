I could not disagree more with Ryan Bourne’s assessment of the effect higher education will have on early-childhood education as outlined in the Sept. 4 Local Opinions essay “ The D.C. child-care ruling is a disaster for young families .” The center I lead is finding it to be the very opposite of a disaster, instead improving quality for children and increasing commitment among teachers.

Caregivers and teachers are the most important learning assets for young children, and investing in these professionals makes sense if we believe that all children deserve the very best learning experiences. The D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education has established a high standard for lead teachers and has provided time and financial support to ensure teachers who choose to pursue higher education can do so. Yes, it has required flexibility from centers, but all growth requires stretching and change. The degree requirement is only for lead teachers, so caregivers remain eligible for other assistant-level positions that are valuable and needed in early education.