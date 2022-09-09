Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

How I wish every Christian would read Michael Gerson’s powerful and eloquent Sept. 4 Opinions Essay, “Trump should fill Christians with rage. How come he doesn’t?” As Mr. Gerson wrote, many Christians are taught to accept Jesus as their personal savior rather than to follow the teaching of Jesus. Why can’t they do both? Jesus taught us to live with kindness and generosity — to help the poor, blind and oppressed. How has his message been warped to elevate those who preach hatred, brutality and lawlessness?

Instead of integrity and love for others, we see selfishness and fear of anyone who is different. Let us hope that more and more Americans will see the danger in professing faith to the politicians who are proclaiming to uphold the message of Jesus.

Joanne Doyle, Salisbury, Md.

An ordained minister was pleased to show me Michael Gerson’s essay. We both found the argument interesting.

Advertisement

Rage is not a Christian virtue. “Love your enemies” is among Jesus’ most poignant maxims. But how do we love those who hate us?

I would cite a rule of Stoicism in this regard: Life is too short to waste in rage. Stoicism doesn’t imply contempt, however. When possible, a Stoic will constructively engage opponents and help them to grow.

One cannot, in a few words, provide a manual for how to do this. If you seek one, I like Mónica Guzmán’s book “I Never Thought of It That Way.” She’s part of an organization called Braver Angels that sponsors debates worthy of the name between red and blue partisans.

The current polarization of U.S. politics is a major menace to our freedoms. Both extremes inspire hatred in their efforts to drum up support. There’s little attraction for those repelled by extremism.

Advertisement

In this regard, I’m hopeful about the new Forward Party. Its agenda seems progressive in the best sense of the word and should appeal to Christians and liberals equally.

John M. Rathbun, Asheville, N.C.

Michael Gerson’s in-depth Sept. 4 Opinions Essay on why evangelicals support former president Donald Trump helped to clarify this puzzling behavior. Recently, a friend and I had been discussing this very topic at lunch. After reading, I immediately forwarded this “history lesson” to her and clipped the pages to save in my library.

Bonnie Boyle Côté, Washington

I read Michael Gerson’s Sept. 4 Opinions Essay and was awed by how brilliantly he characterized Christ and his teachings and their relationship to the Christian political movement today. His scholarship and insights were impressive — and that’s an understatement. If only his message could be internalized by Christian leaders and their flocks, our society and politics would be in a much healthier state. Kudos on a brilliant piece of writing!

Advertisement

Joel Sherman, Chevy Chase

Michael Gerson’s magnum Sept. 4 Opinions Essay, “Trump should fill Christians with rage. How come he doesn’t?” was the most eloquent and powerful statement I can remember seeing in The Post. It was not one-sided. He articulated issues with miraculous sophistication, drawing on exceptional verbal skills and extraordinary erudition: e.g., “Some religious leaders have fueled the urgency of this agenda with apocalyptic rhetoric, in which the Christian church is under Neronian persecution by elites displaying Caligulan values.” Then, of the radical right, he wrote, “If this is not moral ruin, then there are no moral rules.”

The Post should be congratulated for giving this stirring statement prominence.

Frank T. Manheim, Fairfax

GiftOutline Gift Article