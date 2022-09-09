Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What is so frightening and subversive about a children’s book series featuring a flock of sheep? That is a question for Hong Kong authorities, who on Wednesday convicted the books’ creators on charges of sedition. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The outrageous verdict marks another low point for Hong Kong’s degraded justice system. The picture books in question, written for children aged 4 to 7, depict sheep trying to protect their village from a pack of wolves. The series contained indirect references to social issues: One book revolved around a dozen sheep that try to escape, apparently alluding to 12 young Hong Kongers captured by China’s coast guard while fleeing the city on a speedboat. Another seemed to reference Hong Kong’s hesitation over closing the border with China in the early days of the pandemic. Even this implied criticism was too much for prosecutors, who claimed the books “indoctrinated” readers and disseminated “separatist” ideas. The district court judge — who was handpicked by the city’s chief executive to serve as a national security judge — concurred, ruling that all three books were seditious.

The series’ producers — speech therapists Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho — languished in detention for more than a year as they awaited trial. They now face up to two years in prison, with sentences expected on Saturday.

For decades, Hong Kong’s vibrant, open publishing landscape offered a sharp contrast to the tightly controlled industry in the mainland. This was clearly a thorn in Beijing’s side: In 2015, Chinese authorities reached across borders to kidnap and detain five independent booksellers and publishers on bogus grounds. The suppression accelerated in 2020, when China forced through a draconian national security law that criminalized dissent and created a parallel judicial system for vague crimes of “secession,” “subversion,” “terrorism” and “collusion.”

Now, Hong Kong authorities appear to be weaponizing British-era sedition statutes to stifle criticism. A court ruling last December gave police vast investigative powers over sedition cases and raised the threshold for bail. In the following months, arrests and charges under these laws spiked. Among the figures arrested were a 75-year-old man with terminal cancer, who was handed a nine-month sentence for planning a protest against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and a 67-year-old woman who attended a court hearing for a democracy activist and applauded from the gallery. Authorities also invoked sedition laws against the executives of Apple Daily and Stand News, two fiercely independent media outlets that have been forced to shutter.

Hong Kong’s transformation from a bastion of freedom and rule of law to an authoritarian, closed society has been disturbing to witness. In just two years, Beijing and its puppet administration in Hong Kong have arrested dozens of pro-democracy politicians, compelled unions and civil society groups to disband and put in place a compliant legislature with no opposition. If there were any questions remaining about how far authorities will go to silence dissent, Wednesday’s conviction offers an ominous clue: Not even illustrated children’s books are safe.

