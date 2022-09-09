What is so frightening and subversive about a children’s book series featuring a flock of sheep? That is a question for Hong Kong authorities, who on Wednesday convicted the books’ creators on charges of sedition.
The series’ producers — speech therapists Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho — languished in detention for more than a year as they awaited trial. They now face up to two years in prison, with sentences expected on Saturday.
For decades, Hong Kong’s vibrant, open publishing landscape offered a sharp contrast to the tightly controlled industry in the mainland. This was clearly a thorn in Beijing’s side: In 2015, Chinese authorities reached across borders to kidnap and detain five independent booksellers and publishers on bogus grounds. The suppression accelerated in 2020, when China forced through a draconian national security law that criminalized dissent and created a parallel judicial system for vague crimes of “secession,” “subversion,” “terrorism” and “collusion.”
Now, Hong Kong authorities appear to be weaponizing British-era sedition statutes to stifle criticism. A court ruling last December gave police vast investigative powers over sedition cases and raised the threshold for bail. In the following months, arrests and charges under these laws spiked. Among the figures arrested were a 75-year-old man with terminal cancer, who was handed a nine-month sentence for planning a protest against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and a 67-year-old woman who attended a court hearing for a democracy activist and applauded from the gallery. Authorities also invoked sedition laws against the executives of Apple Daily and Stand News, two fiercely independent media outlets that have been forced to shutter.
Hong Kong’s transformation from a bastion of freedom and rule of law to an authoritarian, closed society has been disturbing to witness. In just two years, Beijing and its puppet administration in Hong Kong have arrested dozens of pro-democracy politicians, compelled unions and civil society groups to disband and put in place a compliant legislature with no opposition. If there were any questions remaining about how far authorities will go to silence dissent, Wednesday’s conviction offers an ominous clue: Not even illustrated children’s books are safe.
