The Sept. 6 news article “Kenyan Supreme Court affirms Ruto’s victory in close presidential contest” reported on Kenya’s Supreme Court upholding the nation’s presidential election results.
Kenya affirmed itself as a resilient democracy. It emerged from these elections even stronger and showed it can be an example to other African nations and elsewhere.
Though many in the United States are concerned by legal challenges to election results, the courts’ involvement greatly benefits democracy. It can remove voters’ doubts, remedy violations, increase trust and, when needed, invalidate flawed elections and defend the integrity of the electoral process.
Jurij Toplak, New York
The writer is co-editor of “The Routledge Handbook of Election Law” and has worked on election projects worldwide.