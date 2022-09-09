The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Kenyans trusted the transparent election results

September 9, 2022 at 5:05 p.m. EDT
Kenyan President-elect William Ruto on Sept. 5 at his official residence in Nairobi. (Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sept. 6 news article “Kenyan Supreme Court affirms Ruto’s victory in close presidential contest” reported on Kenya’s Supreme Court upholding the nation’s presidential election results.

The Supreme Court worked transparently, broadcast its hearings and delivered a unanimous and convincing ruling. As it did so, Kenyans remained calm and showed trust in the rule of law. Some were disappointed with the judgment but respected the verdict and committed to a peaceful transition of power.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Kenya affirmed itself as a resilient democracy. It emerged from these elections even stronger and showed it can be an example to other African nations and elsewhere.

Though many in the United States are concerned by legal challenges to election results, the courts’ involvement greatly benefits democracy. It can remove voters’ doubts, remedy violations, increase trust and, when needed, invalidate flawed elections and defend the integrity of the electoral process.

Jurij Toplak, New York

The writer is co-editor of “The Routledge Handbook of Election Law” and has worked on election projects worldwide.

