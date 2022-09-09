While reading Theresa Vargas’s Sept. 4 Metro column, “ It’s a sweet time of year for locals in the know ,” I was shocked to hear that groups of people are hiking to collect pawpaw fruit.

We are sharing this planet with other species, i.e. animals. We are already taking their habitat and their food. I have been walking along the Potomac River for 51 years. I rarely see a pawpaw fruit hanging on a branch. They’ve all probably been taken by human beings greedy to eat anything they can grasp. Let us leave this “treat” to opossums, foxes, squirrels, raccoons and birds.